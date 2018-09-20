3950 Altura Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Exquisitely situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of the Foster Park nature trails. Zoned to the new Tanglewood Elementary School. Masterful remodel, including updates to electrical, plumbing, windows, & new roof. The beautiful entry is flanked by formal living and dining that flow into the large family living area. Keep entertaining in mind with the fabulous kitchen and wet bar with wine fridge and ice maker, ready for gathering with friends and family. The wood floors throughout the downstairs and staircase add to the elegant feel of the home.

The master bedroom is downstairs with incredible spa like bathroom with marble tile, soaking tub, double vanities and dressing table. Low maintenance yard