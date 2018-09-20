All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

3950 Altura Court

3950 Altura Court · No Longer Available
Location

3950 Altura Court, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Foster Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Exquisitely situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of the Foster Park nature trails. Zoned to the new Tanglewood Elementary School. Masterful remodel, including updates to electrical, plumbing, windows, & new roof. The beautiful entry is flanked by formal living and dining that flow into the large family living area. Keep entertaining in mind with the fabulous kitchen and wet bar with wine fridge and ice maker, ready for gathering with friends and family. The wood floors throughout the downstairs and staircase add to the elegant feel of the home.
The master bedroom is downstairs with incredible spa like bathroom with marble tile, soaking tub, double vanities and dressing table. Low maintenance yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Altura Court have any available units?
3950 Altura Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3950 Altura Court have?
Some of 3950 Altura Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Altura Court currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Altura Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Altura Court pet-friendly?
No, 3950 Altura Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3950 Altura Court offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Altura Court offers parking.
Does 3950 Altura Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3950 Altura Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Altura Court have a pool?
No, 3950 Altura Court does not have a pool.
Does 3950 Altura Court have accessible units?
No, 3950 Altura Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Altura Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 Altura Court has units with dishwashers.

