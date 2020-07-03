3920 Old Richwood Lane

Amenities

Beautiful and pristine in McPherson Ranch! Single story, flexible plan with laminate floors and lovely open layout. Three Bed plus study, two bath. Fresh paint, new carpet, bright and open. Kitchen features beautiful granite, stainless appliances, island, bar and nice sized pantry. Corner gas fireplace in living room. Master suite is split from other bedrooms, and features separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Nice patio and fenced yard. Community offers pool, playground and jogging path. REFRIGERATOR AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Pets at the discretion of landlord.