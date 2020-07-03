All apartments in Fort Worth
3920 Old Richwood Lane
3920 Old Richwood Lane

3920 Old Richwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Old Richwood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Beautiful and pristine in McPherson Ranch! Single story, flexible plan with laminate floors and lovely open layout. Three Bed plus study, two bath. Fresh paint, new carpet, bright and open. Kitchen features beautiful granite, stainless appliances, island, bar and nice sized pantry. Corner gas fireplace in living room. Master suite is split from other bedrooms, and features separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Nice patio and fenced yard. Community offers pool, playground and jogging path. REFRIGERATOR AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Pets at the discretion of landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Old Richwood Lane have any available units?
3920 Old Richwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Old Richwood Lane have?
Some of 3920 Old Richwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Old Richwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Old Richwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Old Richwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Old Richwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Old Richwood Lane offer parking?
No, 3920 Old Richwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Old Richwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Old Richwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Old Richwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3920 Old Richwood Lane has a pool.
Does 3920 Old Richwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3920 Old Richwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Old Richwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Old Richwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

