Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3913 Periwinkle Dr
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

3913 Periwinkle Dr

3913 Periwinkle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Periwinkle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We need a tenant ASAP for our Gorgeous Home with a GREAT floor-plan for rent by Owner, split bedrooms, spacious living room and energy-efficient appliances. Includes, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and washer & dryer.This property is listed and managed by the property owner , its move-in ready and pets are welcome, the rent covers the utilities except for the cables and garbage, we are looking for a clean and Good tenant to take over the lovely home and this would not last long. Feel free to text or call me for more information on the open house application and signing a lease for your our home ready to become yours you don't need to repair anything in the house cause it is in a perfect condition
* johnmickel480@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 Periwinkle Dr have any available units?
3913 Periwinkle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 Periwinkle Dr have?
Some of 3913 Periwinkle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Periwinkle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Periwinkle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Periwinkle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 Periwinkle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3913 Periwinkle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3913 Periwinkle Dr offers parking.
Does 3913 Periwinkle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3913 Periwinkle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Periwinkle Dr have a pool?
No, 3913 Periwinkle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3913 Periwinkle Dr have accessible units?
No, 3913 Periwinkle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Periwinkle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 Periwinkle Dr has units with dishwashers.

