3913 Periwinkle Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We need a tenant ASAP for our Gorgeous Home with a GREAT floor-plan for rent by Owner, split bedrooms, spacious living room and energy-efficient appliances. Includes, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and washer & dryer.This property is listed and managed by the property owner , its move-in ready and pets are welcome, the rent covers the utilities except for the cables and garbage, we are looking for a clean and Good tenant to take over the lovely home and this would not last long. Feel free to text or call me for more information on the open house application and signing a lease for your our home ready to become yours you don't need to repair anything in the house cause it is in a perfect condition

* johnmickel480@gmail.com