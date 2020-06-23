All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3908 Big Leaf Lane

3908 Bigleaf Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3908 Bigleaf Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com

SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 STORY HOME IN KELLER ISD situated in the Summerfields Subdivision! Easy commute to downtown! Close to shopping and highways! 4th bedroom functions perfectly as a 2nd master suite. HUGE family room that opens to a formal sitting area and formal dining room. COZY gallery kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, electric range oven & stove and built in microwave. Updated fixtures, warm neutral tones, and vaulted ceilings! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or Text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3908 Big Leaf Lane have any available units?
3908 Big Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 Big Leaf Lane have?
Some of 3908 Big Leaf Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Big Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Big Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Big Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 Big Leaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3908 Big Leaf Lane offer parking?
No, 3908 Big Leaf Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3908 Big Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Big Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Big Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 3908 Big Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Big Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 3908 Big Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Big Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 Big Leaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

