3908 Big Leaf Lane

SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 STORY HOME IN KELLER ISD situated in the Summerfields Subdivision! Easy commute to downtown! Close to shopping and highways! 4th bedroom functions perfectly as a 2nd master suite. HUGE family room that opens to a formal sitting area and formal dining room. COZY gallery kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, electric range oven & stove and built in microwave. Updated fixtures, warm neutral tones, and vaulted ceilings! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or Text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.