3904 Walton Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful renovated home is available for immediate move in. Home boasts designer paint, new carpet, tile & wood lament flooring, new fixtures & appliances. The kitchen has been update with travertine backsplash & stainless steel stove and dishwasher, bathrooms have also been updated. The home offers 2 living areas, open kitchen, covered back patio, large back yard, separate utility room in the garage.House is conveniently located near great shopping & dining & close to major freeways. $50 App fee for anyone over the age of 18, deposit required once approved to hold the house. Renters insurance required. Move in with in 2 wks of approval.