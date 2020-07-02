All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3904 Walton Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful renovated home is available for immediate move in. Home boasts designer paint, new carpet, tile & wood lament flooring, new fixtures & appliances. The kitchen has been update with travertine backsplash & stainless steel stove and dishwasher, bathrooms have also been updated. The home offers 2 living areas, open kitchen, covered back patio, large back yard, separate utility room in the garage.House is conveniently located near great shopping & dining & close to major freeways. $50 App fee for anyone over the age of 18, deposit required once approved to hold the house. Renters insurance required. Move in with in 2 wks of approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Walton Avenue have any available units?
3904 Walton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 Walton Avenue have?
Some of 3904 Walton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Walton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Walton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Walton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3904 Walton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3904 Walton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Walton Avenue offers parking.
Does 3904 Walton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 Walton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Walton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3904 Walton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3904 Walton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3904 Walton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Walton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Walton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

