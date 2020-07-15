All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

3901 Big Thicket Dr.

3901 Big Thicket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Big Thicket Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3901 Big Thicket Dr. Available 08/14/20 Lovely Four Bedroom Home - Coming soon! Lovely four bedroom home on big corner lot with mature trees. Kitchen includes eating area, breakfast bar, island, built in microwave, lots of counter space and extra pantry storage overlooking family room with fireplace. Floors are laminate and ceramic tile. Master bedroom is split from other 3 bedrooms. Master bathroom has double vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Large backyard. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5030881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Big Thicket Dr. have any available units?
3901 Big Thicket Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Big Thicket Dr. have?
Some of 3901 Big Thicket Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Big Thicket Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Big Thicket Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Big Thicket Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Big Thicket Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Big Thicket Dr. offer parking?
No, 3901 Big Thicket Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Big Thicket Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Big Thicket Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Big Thicket Dr. have a pool?
No, 3901 Big Thicket Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Big Thicket Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3901 Big Thicket Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Big Thicket Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Big Thicket Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
