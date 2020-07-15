Amenities

3901 Big Thicket Dr. Available 08/14/20 Lovely Four Bedroom Home - Coming soon! Lovely four bedroom home on big corner lot with mature trees. Kitchen includes eating area, breakfast bar, island, built in microwave, lots of counter space and extra pantry storage overlooking family room with fireplace. Floors are laminate and ceramic tile. Master bedroom is split from other 3 bedrooms. Master bathroom has double vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Large backyard. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5030881)