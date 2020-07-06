All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3901 Alamo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3901 Alamo Ave
Last updated March 5 2020 at 1:54 AM

3901 Alamo Ave

3901 Alamo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3901 Alamo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house, located just outside cultural district. This home features a NEW roof, NEW air conditioner, NEW light fixtures, NEW wood look laminate flooring in common areas and bedrooms, and NEW tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has been completely redone with NEW granite counter tops, NEW stainless GE appliances, and updated cabinets. This move in ready home is conveniently located minutes from the cultural district, shopping and restaurants, TCU, downtown Fort Worth, and soon to open Dickies Arena. Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1,595. Contact us to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Alamo Ave have any available units?
3901 Alamo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Alamo Ave have?
Some of 3901 Alamo Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Alamo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Alamo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Alamo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Alamo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Alamo Ave offer parking?
No, 3901 Alamo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Alamo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Alamo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Alamo Ave have a pool?
No, 3901 Alamo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Alamo Ave have accessible units?
No, 3901 Alamo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Alamo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Alamo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University