3901 Alamo Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house, located just outside cultural district. This home features a NEW roof, NEW air conditioner, NEW light fixtures, NEW wood look laminate flooring in common areas and bedrooms, and NEW tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has been completely redone with NEW granite counter tops, NEW stainless GE appliances, and updated cabinets. This move in ready home is conveniently located minutes from the cultural district, shopping and restaurants, TCU, downtown Fort Worth, and soon to open Dickies Arena. Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1,595. Contact us to schedule a showing today!