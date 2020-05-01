All apartments in Fort Worth
3840 Tulsa Way
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:04 PM

3840 Tulsa Way

3840 Tulsa Way · No Longer Available
Location

3840 Tulsa Way, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled English Tudor with hardwood floors, marble tiled bathrooms, and 9' ceilings. Located in the Cultural District, this house is minutes away from downtown Ft. Worth, 7th Street, and restaurants. Remodeled kitchen with marble countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. Perfect for entertaining, the backyard comes fully equipped with a heated pool, hot tub, guest house, fireplace, wet bar, and much more! Surround sound system can be heard inside and outside of the house. Guest house is 1,130 sq. ft. which includes a kitchen, dining area, 2 living spaces, a spacious bedroom, and 2 full baths. Outdoor security cameras (ring), are wired for motion and can be set to sound in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Tulsa Way have any available units?
3840 Tulsa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 Tulsa Way have?
Some of 3840 Tulsa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Tulsa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Tulsa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Tulsa Way pet-friendly?
No, 3840 Tulsa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3840 Tulsa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3840 Tulsa Way offers parking.
Does 3840 Tulsa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3840 Tulsa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Tulsa Way have a pool?
Yes, 3840 Tulsa Way has a pool.
Does 3840 Tulsa Way have accessible units?
No, 3840 Tulsa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Tulsa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3840 Tulsa Way has units with dishwashers.

