3840 Tulsa Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully remodeled English Tudor with hardwood floors, marble tiled bathrooms, and 9' ceilings. Located in the Cultural District, this house is minutes away from downtown Ft. Worth, 7th Street, and restaurants. Remodeled kitchen with marble countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. Perfect for entertaining, the backyard comes fully equipped with a heated pool, hot tub, guest house, fireplace, wet bar, and much more! Surround sound system can be heard inside and outside of the house. Guest house is 1,130 sq. ft. which includes a kitchen, dining area, 2 living spaces, a spacious bedroom, and 2 full baths. Outdoor security cameras (ring), are wired for motion and can be set to sound in the house.