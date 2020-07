Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous, completely renovated home that could be yours! This house has been meticulously updated and boasts over 1700 sqft. You have the option of having a 4th bedroom with separate entrance or a huge second living room. Backyard has a large deck area and a bench, perfect to entertain or just relax. Schedule a showing today!

Available for immediate move-in. App fee is $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1470