Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3833 Marks Place

3833 Marks Place · No Longer Available
Location

3833 Marks Place, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss out on this great 3 bed 1.5 bath. This unit has just been updated with new paint and plank flooring.The master bedroom is an addition featuring a large walk in closet. The backyard is spacious featuring shed space and a deck that is perfect for relaxation. Hurry because this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Marks Place have any available units?
3833 Marks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 Marks Place have?
Some of 3833 Marks Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 Marks Place currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Marks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Marks Place pet-friendly?
No, 3833 Marks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3833 Marks Place offer parking?
Yes, 3833 Marks Place offers parking.
Does 3833 Marks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 Marks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Marks Place have a pool?
No, 3833 Marks Place does not have a pool.
Does 3833 Marks Place have accessible units?
No, 3833 Marks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Marks Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 Marks Place has units with dishwashers.

