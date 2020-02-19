3833 Marks Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss out on this great 3 bed 1.5 bath. This unit has just been updated with new paint and plank flooring.The master bedroom is an addition featuring a large walk in closet. The backyard is spacious featuring shed space and a deck that is perfect for relaxation. Hurry because this one won't last long!