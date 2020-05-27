3833 Dexter Avenue

Amenities

Adorable 2-1-1 in the cultural district of Fort Worth! Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new paint throughout, lovely living area with bright windows and woodburning fireplace, separate formal dining room with a charming chandelier, cute kitchen with oak cabinets, built-in microwave plus refrigerator included! Nice sized bedrooms, winsome bath with wainscoting and pedestal sink, and a spacious backyard retreat with concrete patio and decorative fencing. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.