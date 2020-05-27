All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3833 Dexter Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3833 Dexter Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

3833 Dexter Avenue

3833 Dexter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3833 Dexter Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2-1-1 in the cultural district of Fort Worth! Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new paint throughout, lovely living area with bright windows and woodburning fireplace, separate formal dining room with a charming chandelier, cute kitchen with oak cabinets, built-in microwave plus refrigerator included! Nice sized bedrooms, winsome bath with wainscoting and pedestal sink, and a spacious backyard retreat with concrete patio and decorative fencing. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Dexter Avenue have any available units?
3833 Dexter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 Dexter Avenue have?
Some of 3833 Dexter Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 Dexter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Dexter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Dexter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3833 Dexter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3833 Dexter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3833 Dexter Avenue offers parking.
Does 3833 Dexter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 Dexter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Dexter Avenue have a pool?
No, 3833 Dexter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3833 Dexter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3833 Dexter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Dexter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 Dexter Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University