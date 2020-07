Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful family home tucked deep into the quiet corner of the Westcliff Neighborhood. This home has updates and space galore! Built-in's throughout the home give charm and storage. Spacious front living with an updated kitchen. Three bedrooms, one with a knotty pine study attached. Gorgeous screened porch runs the full length of the house with three access points. Note - this home is in the NEW Overton Park school boundary.