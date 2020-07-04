All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3821 Tidball Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3821 Tidball Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:54 AM

3821 Tidball Drive

3821 Tidball Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3821 Tidball Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AMAZING LOCATION, EXCELLENT CONDITION. Interior & Exterior painted, master bath redone-tile floor, tub surround, shower ,carpet, door knobs & faucets replaced. Hand scraped laminate in entry, Dining Room,Walkway, Living & Master. Master on 1st level. Open plan, Family Room has Fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Heritage eligible for Int'l Leadership of TX school. Community with Tennis and Basketball courts, Pools, Club House & Gym, all walking distance of the house including Elementary school.
ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YEARS OLD MUST FILL OUT APPLICATION * INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO APPLY CAN BE FOUND IN DOCUMENT STORAGE *
* 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Tidball Drive have any available units?
3821 Tidball Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Tidball Drive have?
Some of 3821 Tidball Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Tidball Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Tidball Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Tidball Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3821 Tidball Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3821 Tidball Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Tidball Drive offers parking.
Does 3821 Tidball Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Tidball Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Tidball Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3821 Tidball Drive has a pool.
Does 3821 Tidball Drive have accessible units?
No, 3821 Tidball Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Tidball Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Tidball Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University