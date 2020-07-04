3821 Tidball Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

AMAZING LOCATION, EXCELLENT CONDITION. Interior & Exterior painted, master bath redone-tile floor, tub surround, shower ,carpet, door knobs & faucets replaced. Hand scraped laminate in entry, Dining Room,Walkway, Living & Master. Master on 1st level. Open plan, Family Room has Fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Heritage eligible for Int'l Leadership of TX school. Community with Tennis and Basketball courts, Pools, Club House & Gym, all walking distance of the house including Elementary school.

ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YEARS OLD MUST FILL OUT APPLICATION * INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO APPLY CAN BE FOUND IN DOCUMENT STORAGE *

* 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED *