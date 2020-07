Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit parking garage

NO NON RELATED ROOMMATES. Wow! What a stunning home.Built in refrigerator,Viking range and venthood. Bosch dishwasher. Custom kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters. Kitchen island with storage and granite. Hardwood floors through out house. Stone floors in baths. Great backyard with covered patio and firepit to enjoy year round! Dog run off the master suite.