3813 Waxwing Cir. S.

Nice 2 Story Home in Keller ISD - 2 Story home with all ceramic or laminate flooring, no carpet. Master bedroom is downstairs and other 2 bedrooms and bath is up. There is l living area with a fireplace and area off kitchen for dining table. Master has jetted tub. Has back shed and fenced yard. All electric. Keller ISD. This home faces the back of the middle school so can watch Friday night football games. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Pets allowed. $500 deposit each and half refundable. Also $25 pet rent total per month.



(RLNE3914205)