Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:52 PM

3813 W 6th Street

3813 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3813 West 6th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nestled in the heart of the Cultural District, your unique, rustic, show stopper awaits! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow features spacious outdoor living spaces, porch swing & Outdoor TV! The designer touches continue on the inside! Plantation shutters, concrete kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and farmhouse sink, his and her's walk-in master closets! Newly remodeled master bathroom, new chic light fixtures and recessed lighting throughout! Historic feel with modern conveniences! Walking distance to Elementary school, quick access to Camp Bowie, I-30, West 7th, Museums and Downtown! This one-of-a-kind, updated, move-in ready charmer is waiting for your next chapter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 W 6th Street have any available units?
3813 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 W 6th Street have?
Some of 3813 W 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3813 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3813 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3813 W 6th Street offer parking?
No, 3813 W 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3813 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3813 W 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 3813 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3813 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 3813 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 W 6th Street has units with dishwashers.

