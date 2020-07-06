3813 W 6th Street

Amenities

Nestled in the heart of the Cultural District, your unique, rustic, show stopper awaits! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow features spacious outdoor living spaces, porch swing & Outdoor TV! The designer touches continue on the inside! Plantation shutters, concrete kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and farmhouse sink, his and her's walk-in master closets! Newly remodeled master bathroom, new chic light fixtures and recessed lighting throughout! Historic feel with modern conveniences! Walking distance to Elementary school, quick access to Camp Bowie, I-30, West 7th, Museums and Downtown! This one-of-a-kind, updated, move-in ready charmer is waiting for your next chapter.