3809 Westridge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This beautiful, spacious townhome welcomes you to enjoy urban living at its finest in a prestigious gated community! Located in the historic Camp Bowie district, across from Ridglea Country Club. Easy access to the arts district, Will Rogers Coliseum, Riverside, freeways, restaurants, grocery stores, shops and more! Kitchen, with breakfast bar, opens up to a spacious living area, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded carpet upstairs, 10’ and 9’ ceilings throughout, oak cabinets, granite counters, and more. Enjoy leaving the balcony doors open on cooler days and enjoy the pool and grill in the summertime!