3809 Westridge Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:31 AM

3809 Westridge Avenue

3809 Westridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Westridge Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This beautiful, spacious townhome welcomes you to enjoy urban living at its finest in a prestigious gated community! Located in the historic Camp Bowie district, across from Ridglea Country Club. Easy access to the arts district, Will Rogers Coliseum, Riverside, freeways, restaurants, grocery stores, shops and more! Kitchen, with breakfast bar, opens up to a spacious living area, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded carpet upstairs, 10’ and 9’ ceilings throughout, oak cabinets, granite counters, and more. Enjoy leaving the balcony doors open on cooler days and enjoy the pool and grill in the summertime!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Westridge Avenue have any available units?
3809 Westridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Westridge Avenue have?
Some of 3809 Westridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Westridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Westridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Westridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Westridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3809 Westridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 3809 Westridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3809 Westridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Westridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Westridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3809 Westridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 3809 Westridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3809 Westridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Westridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Westridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.

