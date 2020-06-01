3745 Spurgeon Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133 South Hills
Tenant to verify ISD. Internet and cable included in rent. Garage apartment has current tenant.
This beautiful little home is located close to Hulen Mall and TCU. Great quiet little neighborhood. It has beautiful hard wood floors throughout. All appliances are included but on tenants to maintain. Pictures to come shortly - updating currently.
Pictures are for personal use. Home has been painted and updated since pictures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
