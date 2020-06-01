All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

3745 Spurgeon Street

Location

3745 Spurgeon Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Tenant to verify ISD. Internet and cable included in rent. Garage apartment has current tenant.

This beautiful little home is located close to Hulen Mall and TCU. Great quiet little neighborhood. It has beautiful hard wood floors throughout. All appliances are included but on tenants to maintain. Pictures to come shortly - updating currently.

Pictures are for personal use. Home has been painted and updated since pictures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 Spurgeon Street have any available units?
3745 Spurgeon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 Spurgeon Street have?
Some of 3745 Spurgeon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 Spurgeon Street currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Spurgeon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 Spurgeon Street pet-friendly?
No, 3745 Spurgeon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3745 Spurgeon Street offer parking?
Yes, 3745 Spurgeon Street offers parking.
Does 3745 Spurgeon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 Spurgeon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 Spurgeon Street have a pool?
No, 3745 Spurgeon Street does not have a pool.
Does 3745 Spurgeon Street have accessible units?
No, 3745 Spurgeon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 Spurgeon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3745 Spurgeon Street has units with dishwashers.

