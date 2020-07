Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful almost new home built in 2017. Many features and upgrades have been added to this home. Very large media or gameroom to enjoy and entertain your guests. Office downstairs that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Upgrades include gas, bay window, tall cabinets, upgraded thick granite, dual vanities, and so much more. This home sits in Keller ISD and is located near restaurants and shopping. Why wait over half a year to have one built, move in ready.