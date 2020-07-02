All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3721 Stuart Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3721 Stuart Dr.
Last updated February 22 2020 at 11:58 AM

3721 Stuart Dr.

3721 Stuart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3721 Stuart Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Worth Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3721 Stuart Dr. - ASK ABOUT OUR 1/2 PRICE MOVE-IN SPECIAL - This is a 3 bedroom, I bath home with over 1,095 sq.ft. which has been completely remodeled with all new lighting fixtures and hardware, refinished original hardwood flooring, completely updated bathroom with ceramic tile, new paint inside and out, updated electrical and plumbing and an over-sized one car garage. The property has brand new central A/C and heat, a new stove, washer & dryer hookups, a covered back patio and a large back yard.

(RLNE2978049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Stuart Dr. have any available units?
3721 Stuart Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Stuart Dr. have?
Some of 3721 Stuart Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Stuart Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Stuart Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Stuart Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3721 Stuart Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3721 Stuart Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Stuart Dr. offers parking.
Does 3721 Stuart Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Stuart Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Stuart Dr. have a pool?
No, 3721 Stuart Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Stuart Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3721 Stuart Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Stuart Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Stuart Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University