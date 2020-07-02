Amenities

3721 Stuart Dr. - ASK ABOUT OUR 1/2 PRICE MOVE-IN SPECIAL - This is a 3 bedroom, I bath home with over 1,095 sq.ft. which has been completely remodeled with all new lighting fixtures and hardware, refinished original hardwood flooring, completely updated bathroom with ceramic tile, new paint inside and out, updated electrical and plumbing and an over-sized one car garage. The property has brand new central A/C and heat, a new stove, washer & dryer hookups, a covered back patio and a large back yard.



