Beautifully updated two-story home located in the Keller ISD. This well designed home features a large living area and an amazing kitchen space. There is a very welcoming master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. Upstairs also features a second living area. The oversized backyard will be perfect for the family outdoor activities. This home is a must see and will not last long. Please .log on to www.showmojo.com to schedule a viewing or contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457.