3716 Del Rio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in SW Fort Worth! Close to shopping and restaurants! This home offers easy clean WOOD LIKE PLANK VINYL FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND DINING AREA! Carpets in bedrooms -Covered patio and large fenced backyard. Pets allowed on a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds - application $40.00 per adult 18 and older - NON -REFUNDABLE - copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application - renter's insurance required.