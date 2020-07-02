Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3704 Minot Avenue Available 07/15/19 Three Bedroom Two Bath Home in Southwest Fort Worth - Immaculate and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. If you like your home to be pristine, this is the home for you. Very nice landscaping. Great bedroom sizes and great cabinet space in kitchen. Proof of renters insurance policy required. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit. No aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult paid online. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.



(RLNE4964262)