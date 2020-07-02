All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3704 Minot Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3704 Minot Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:33 AM

3704 Minot Avenue

3704 Minot Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3704 Minot Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3704 Minot Avenue Available 07/15/19 Three Bedroom Two Bath Home in Southwest Fort Worth - Immaculate and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. If you like your home to be pristine, this is the home for you. Very nice landscaping. Great bedroom sizes and great cabinet space in kitchen. Proof of renters insurance policy required. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit. No aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult paid online. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.

(RLNE4964262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Minot Avenue have any available units?
3704 Minot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3704 Minot Avenue have?
Some of 3704 Minot Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 Minot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Minot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Minot Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 Minot Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3704 Minot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3704 Minot Avenue offers parking.
Does 3704 Minot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Minot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Minot Avenue have a pool?
No, 3704 Minot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Minot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3704 Minot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Minot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Minot Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University