Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Townhome for lease in the heart of Monticello: 1 master bedroom with a loft that doubles as an office or Bedroom #2, along with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. This completely updated townhome is made for entertaining with an expansive downstairs, over-sized windows and high-ceilings. Too many upgrades to list: including stainless steel appliances, custom moldings, open concept and much more.