Amenities

Rare opportunity for TCU students to live in a high end remodeled home on a huge lot. This 3 bed 2 bath is walking distance to campus with ample parking. Enjoy the hardwoods throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances all of which are included. Massive backyard for hosting and games. Washer and Dryer included. Yard care included. June 1st start date.