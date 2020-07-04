All apartments in Fort Worth
3636 Bellaire Drive N
3636 Bellaire Drive N

3636 Bellaire Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Bellaire Drive North, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Colonial Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
Great Traditional 1930's house with wonderful hardwood flooring. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has a lot of windows to let in the outdoors. Refrigerator and the washer & dryer are provided as well as lawn care and water. This house provides a great atmosphere being so close to the TCU campus. This is a perfect location for anyone working at TCU or downtown and or with elementary age children requiring the Tanglewood school district. Tailgate at home and walk to your choice of football, baseball, basketball, tennis, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Bellaire Drive N have any available units?
3636 Bellaire Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Bellaire Drive N have?
Some of 3636 Bellaire Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Bellaire Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Bellaire Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Bellaire Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Bellaire Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3636 Bellaire Drive N offer parking?
No, 3636 Bellaire Drive N does not offer parking.
Does 3636 Bellaire Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 Bellaire Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Bellaire Drive N have a pool?
No, 3636 Bellaire Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Bellaire Drive N have accessible units?
No, 3636 Bellaire Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Bellaire Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Bellaire Drive N has units with dishwashers.

