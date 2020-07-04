3636 Bellaire Drive N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher basketball court tennis court

Great Traditional 1930's house with wonderful hardwood flooring. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has a lot of windows to let in the outdoors. Refrigerator and the washer & dryer are provided as well as lawn care and water. This house provides a great atmosphere being so close to the TCU campus. This is a perfect location for anyone working at TCU or downtown and or with elementary age children requiring the Tanglewood school district. Tailgate at home and walk to your choice of football, baseball, basketball, tennis, etc.