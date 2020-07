Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS A DREAM HOME!!!!! TOP 1% GREAT GREAT HOME !!! BEAUTIFUL, HARD TO FIND ONE STORY HOME! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING AA HEAD QUARTERS SIX FLAGES TEXAS RANGERS TEXAS LIVE DALLAS COWBOYS STADIUM ! I-30 360 AND DFW AIRPORT. THE HOME IS BEAUTIFUL !!!!!! A MUST SEE WORTH ALOT MORE THAN 2000 A MONTH FOR RENT NEVER BEEN RENTED! HAS EVERYTHING TWO LIVING AREAS FIREPLACE WOODED HUGE COVERD PATIO CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGH OUT HARD WOOD FLOORS IF LOOKING FOR QUALITY THIS IS YOUR HOME