Wonderful executive home with a prime location! Gorgeous 2 story open floor plan with 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage home with 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, wood laminate floors and neutral paint with 2 inch wood blinds. The angled fireplace with the wood laminate floors plus the high ceilings inside with Great curb appeal outside! This home is close to 360 and 183.