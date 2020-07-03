All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3600 Varden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3600 Varden Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3600 Varden Street

3600 Varden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3600 Varden Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available for lease in Fort Worth! Spacious living and dining areas with wood-like floors and ceiling fans throughout home! Great kitchen with a lot of cabinet and countertop space, an island, and a window over the sink. Bedrooms are cozy with nice sized closets! The backyard features large yard, and covered patio - perfect for entertaining! An aquatic complex with slides, kiddie pools, cabanas, lagoon and splash pools available through the neighborhood HOA!! Located in Keller ISD! This home is a MUST see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Varden Street have any available units?
3600 Varden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Varden Street have?
Some of 3600 Varden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Varden Street currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Varden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Varden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 Varden Street is pet friendly.
Does 3600 Varden Street offer parking?
No, 3600 Varden Street does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Varden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Varden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Varden Street have a pool?
Yes, 3600 Varden Street has a pool.
Does 3600 Varden Street have accessible units?
No, 3600 Varden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Varden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Varden Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University