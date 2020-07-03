3600 Varden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available for lease in Fort Worth! Spacious living and dining areas with wood-like floors and ceiling fans throughout home! Great kitchen with a lot of cabinet and countertop space, an island, and a window over the sink. Bedrooms are cozy with nice sized closets! The backyard features large yard, and covered patio - perfect for entertaining! An aquatic complex with slides, kiddie pools, cabanas, lagoon and splash pools available through the neighborhood HOA!! Located in Keller ISD! This home is a MUST see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.