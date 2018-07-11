All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3549 South Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3549 South Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3549 South Drive

3549 South Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3549 South Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Extra cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home on large corner lot in Westcliff Addition. Separate laundry room and storage space off kitchen with door to backyard separate from another back door to the patio area from the family room. 2 front entrances; to your left you enter into your large kitchen which is open to the family room with Berber carpet. Entrance to the right opens to the original hardwood floors in the main living space with a small formal living area which also leads into the hallway to bedrooms and bath and circles through to the family room. New privacy fence just finished. So much character it is a must to see. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 South Drive have any available units?
3549 South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3549 South Drive have?
Some of 3549 South Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3549 South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3549 South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 South Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3549 South Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3549 South Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3549 South Drive offers parking.
Does 3549 South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3549 South Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 South Drive have a pool?
No, 3549 South Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3549 South Drive have accessible units?
No, 3549 South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 South Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3549 South Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University