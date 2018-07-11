3549 South Drive

Amenities

Extra cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home on large corner lot in Westcliff Addition. Separate laundry room and storage space off kitchen with door to backyard separate from another back door to the patio area from the family room. 2 front entrances; to your left you enter into your large kitchen which is open to the family room with Berber carpet. Entrance to the right opens to the original hardwood floors in the main living space with a small formal living area which also leads into the hallway to bedrooms and bath and circles through to the family room. New privacy fence just finished. So much character it is a must to see. Please verify schools.