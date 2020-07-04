All apartments in Fort Worth
3540 Bandera Ranch Road

Location

3540 Bandera Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom 2.5 home in the established Lost Creek Ranch Community. Upgraded ceiling fans*Corner FP in living room*Open concept*Formal dining can be used as a second living. Black appliances in kitchen*Breakfast bar*Nice pantry*Powder bath just off garage for convenience*All bedrooms are huge with large walk-in closets*Master is split from secondary bedrooms*Master bath has soaking tub & separate shower! Garage is insulated and has separate HVAC system. Great for having a workshop or home business space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Bandera Ranch Road have any available units?
3540 Bandera Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Bandera Ranch Road have?
Some of 3540 Bandera Ranch Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Bandera Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Bandera Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Bandera Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 3540 Bandera Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3540 Bandera Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Bandera Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 3540 Bandera Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 Bandera Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Bandera Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 3540 Bandera Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Bandera Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 3540 Bandera Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Bandera Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Bandera Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.

