3540 Bandera Ranch Road

Large 3 bedroom 2.5 home in the established Lost Creek Ranch Community. Upgraded ceiling fans*Corner FP in living room*Open concept*Formal dining can be used as a second living. Black appliances in kitchen*Breakfast bar*Nice pantry*Powder bath just off garage for convenience*All bedrooms are huge with large walk-in closets*Master is split from secondary bedrooms*Master bath has soaking tub & separate shower! Garage is insulated and has separate HVAC system. Great for having a workshop or home business space.