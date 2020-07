Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Immaculately remodeled home ready for it's next tenant. Everything is new, upgraded, and clean. Granite and stainless in kitchen, master bath has been completely remodeled, and floors and paint are new. Huge corner lot with garden and shed. Amazing value for the price.