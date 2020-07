Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home has it all! Large bedrooms, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, huge great room with vaulted ceiling and loft area overlooking the great room. The backyard has a privacy fence to enjoy the SPORT court and a large covered back patio as well. Front living room could be a 5th bedroom, if desired.