Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3501 Covert Avenue
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:10 AM

3501 Covert Avenue

Location

3501 Covert Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Newly remodeled and furnished in South Hills with upgraded flooring, fresh neutral paint, nice crown molding, large game room, ceiling fans and updated windows. 6,9 or 12 month lease agreement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Covert Avenue have any available units?
3501 Covert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Covert Avenue have?
Some of 3501 Covert Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Covert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Covert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Covert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Covert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3501 Covert Avenue offer parking?
No, 3501 Covert Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Covert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Covert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Covert Avenue have a pool?
No, 3501 Covert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Covert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3501 Covert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Covert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Covert Avenue has units with dishwashers.

