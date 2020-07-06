All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:02 PM

348 Blairwood Drive

348 Blairwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

348 Blairwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Southbrook Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This very spacious two-story home is move-in ready and won't last long! Beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout, with plush carpet in the bedrooms, updated light fixtures and incredible natural light. Large master suite is located on the second story offering a walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Kitchen opens up to the breakfast room with sliding glass doors, leading you out to the big backyard, perfect for hosting. This home has plenty of room for you and your family, and more!! Come make this your home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Blairwood Drive have any available units?
348 Blairwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 Blairwood Drive have?
Some of 348 Blairwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Blairwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
348 Blairwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Blairwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 348 Blairwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 348 Blairwood Drive offer parking?
No, 348 Blairwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 348 Blairwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Blairwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Blairwood Drive have a pool?
No, 348 Blairwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 348 Blairwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 348 Blairwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Blairwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 Blairwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

