348 Blairwood Drive

This very spacious two-story home is move-in ready and won't last long! Beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout, with plush carpet in the bedrooms, updated light fixtures and incredible natural light. Large master suite is located on the second story offering a walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Kitchen opens up to the breakfast room with sliding glass doors, leading you out to the big backyard, perfect for hosting. This home has plenty of room for you and your family, and more!! Come make this your home today.