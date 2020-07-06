3425 W 6th Street

Amenities

This Artfully Elegant Duplex is Ready and Waiting for You! Sleek lines and Modern touches add to this home. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, under-mount sink, Granite counters and Large Walk-in Pantry. Up-stair Bedrooms each have their own Bathrooms - one has tub&shower combined - one has shower only. Sun Drenched throughout, Open Concept and Low to No Maintenance Yard. Home is within Walking Distance to Everything! Camp Bowie, Montgomery Plaza, Cultural District, Shopping, Entertaining and SO Much More !! Come See and get ready to Enjoy the Magnificent Lifestyle ! This Price DOES INCLUDE ALL UTILITIES!