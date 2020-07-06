All apartments in Fort Worth
3425 W 6th Street

3425 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3425 West 6th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Artfully Elegant Duplex is Ready and Waiting for You! Sleek lines and Modern touches add to this home. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, under-mount sink, Granite counters and Large Walk-in Pantry. Up-stair Bedrooms each have their own Bathrooms - one has tub&shower combined - one has shower only. Sun Drenched throughout, Open Concept and Low to No Maintenance Yard. Home is within Walking Distance to Everything! Camp Bowie, Montgomery Plaza, Cultural District, Shopping, Entertaining and SO Much More !! Come See and get ready to Enjoy the Magnificent Lifestyle ! This Price DOES INCLUDE ALL UTILITIES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 W 6th Street have any available units?
3425 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 W 6th Street have?
Some of 3425 W 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3425 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3425 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3425 W 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3425 W 6th Street offers parking.
Does 3425 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 W 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 3425 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3425 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 3425 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 W 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

