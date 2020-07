Amenities

Perfect for a fraternity, sorority, social club or group of friends that want to live together! 8 Bed, 4 Baths under 1 roof now available for a 2020 lease! Each of these 4 units has been nicely updated, has a spacious living room and comes with a washer and dryer. Each kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher. Enjoy living on the lively Bluebonnet Circle, just seconds from TCU campus! Available June 1st!