Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3419-B S University Drive Available 06/07/19 Available June - Two Bedroom One Bath Apt Near TCU Campus - Available for June Move In Well maintained first floor apartment unit with 2 bedrooms 1 bath Just under $550 rent per bedroom Stackable washer/dryer Free Parking Walking distance to TCU Near shops and restaurants on Bluebonnet Cir Contact us to schedule a showing today.



