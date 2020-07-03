3419 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Bluebonnet Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3419-B S University Drive Available 06/07/19 Available June - Two Bedroom One Bath Apt Near TCU Campus - Available for June Move In Well maintained first floor apartment unit with 2 bedrooms 1 bath Just under $550 rent per bedroom Stackable washer/dryer Free Parking Walking distance to TCU Near shops and restaurants on Bluebonnet Cir Contact us to schedule a showing today.
(RLNE3958142)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3419-B S University Drive have any available units?
3419-B S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419-B S University Drive have?
Some of 3419-B S University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419-B S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3419-B S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419-B S University Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419-B S University Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3419-B S University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3419-B S University Drive offers parking.
Does 3419-B S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419-B S University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419-B S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3419-B S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3419-B S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3419-B S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3419-B S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3419-B S University Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)