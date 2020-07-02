3412 Michelle Ridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home! Multiple upgrades throughout, granite counter tops, wood and tile flooring, open concept! Master bedroom is on the first floor and master bath has separate Shower! This is a great home for entertaining and offers an additional room downstairs that can be an office or 5th bedroom! . Contact our leasing agent for more information!

