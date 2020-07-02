All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:44 PM

3412 Michelle Ridge Drive

3412 Michelle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Michelle Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home! Multiple upgrades throughout, granite counter tops, wood and tile flooring, open concept! Master bedroom is on the first floor and master bath has separate Shower! This is a great home for entertaining and offers an additional room downstairs that can be an office or 5th bedroom! . Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive have any available units?
3412 Michelle Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Michelle Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Michelle Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

