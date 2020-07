Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite

2 year new home and ready for immediate occupancy. Great floor plan with guest suite at the front door. Master bathroom has direct entrance to the master bedroom and the walk in closet and mudroom. Very nice flow on the first level makes this an ideal home for the family and entertaining alike. 2nd floor has two bedrooms with full bathroom, also there is a big game room can use as office or excise room as your need. Highly desirable school district. It is also for sale.