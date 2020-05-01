3337 W 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

This BEAUTIFUL Townhome has a lot to offer and is located in Monticello! Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is over 3,200 square feet. Kitchen has gleaming granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and overlooks the lovely family room with cozy fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking the nice size outdoor privacy patio. Master suite is downstairs and has large bathroom and walk in closet. Formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs houses two bedrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom, second living and a flex space that is perfect for an exercise room or home office. Conveniently located to W. 7th's finest restaurants and nightlife and has easy access to downtown, museums and freeways.