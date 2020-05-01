All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3337 W 4th Street

3337 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3337 West 4th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This BEAUTIFUL Townhome has a lot to offer and is located in Monticello! Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is over 3,200 square feet. Kitchen has gleaming granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and overlooks the lovely family room with cozy fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking the nice size outdoor privacy patio. Master suite is downstairs and has large bathroom and walk in closet. Formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs houses two bedrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom, second living and a flex space that is perfect for an exercise room or home office. Conveniently located to W. 7th's finest restaurants and nightlife and has easy access to downtown, museums and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 W 4th Street have any available units?
3337 W 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3337 W 4th Street have?
Some of 3337 W 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 W 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3337 W 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 W 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3337 W 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3337 W 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3337 W 4th Street offers parking.
Does 3337 W 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 W 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 W 4th Street have a pool?
No, 3337 W 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3337 W 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 3337 W 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 W 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3337 W 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

