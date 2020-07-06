3336 W 6th Street

Amenities

APARTMENT move-in ready by May 1st. Features 1 bedroom, 1 living room, spacious bathroom and kitchen with appliances included. Great location and quiet complex for students going to UNTHSC, or TCU. Walking distance to 7th st, parks, museums, shopping & dining, and Cultural District. Only pay Rent & Electricity. Refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher are included. Laundry unit is onsite. Call now for a tour of this lovely community. REQUIREMENTS: CLEAN CREDIT AND CRIMINAL BACKGROUND REPORT, INCOME VERIFIED, EMPLOYMENT VERIFIED, GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. $30 APPLICATION FEE. FIRST MONTH'S RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT AND PET DEPOSIT (IF ANY) TO MOVE IN.