Fort Worth, TX
3336 W 6th Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:40 PM

3336 W 6th Street

3336 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3336 West 6th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
APARTMENT move-in ready by May 1st. Features 1 bedroom, 1 living room, spacious bathroom and kitchen with appliances included. Great location and quiet complex for students going to UNTHSC, or TCU. Walking distance to 7th st, parks, museums, shopping & dining, and Cultural District. Only pay Rent & Electricity. Refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher are included. Laundry unit is onsite. Call now for a tour of this lovely community. REQUIREMENTS: CLEAN CREDIT AND CRIMINAL BACKGROUND REPORT, INCOME VERIFIED, EMPLOYMENT VERIFIED, GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. $30 APPLICATION FEE. FIRST MONTH'S RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT AND PET DEPOSIT (IF ANY) TO MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 W 6th Street have any available units?
3336 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 W 6th Street have?
Some of 3336 W 6th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3336 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 W 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3336 W 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3336 W 6th Street offers parking.
Does 3336 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 W 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 3336 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3336 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 3336 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3336 W 6th Street has units with dishwashers.

