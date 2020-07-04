3321 Chapel Ridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location makes it easy to get to downtown or go just about anywhere. Covered porch invites you in to plush cozy carpeted living room. Kitchen offers pass through window, Oak cabinets and black on black appliances and a stainless steel refrigerator. Enjoy electric range, built in microwave and a dishwasher. Tiled dining and kitchen flooring. Master en-suite features single sink vanity and a tub. 2 car garage offers remote access parking. Large open patio to enjoy treed and fenced backyard.