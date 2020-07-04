All apartments in Fort Worth
3321 Chapel Ridge Way

3321 Chapel Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

3321 Chapel Ridge Way, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Westland Texas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location makes it easy to get to downtown or go just about anywhere. Covered porch invites you in to plush cozy carpeted living room. Kitchen offers pass through window, Oak cabinets and black on black appliances and a stainless steel refrigerator. Enjoy electric range, built in microwave and a dishwasher. Tiled dining and kitchen flooring. Master en-suite features single sink vanity and a tub. 2 car garage offers remote access parking. Large open patio to enjoy treed and fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Chapel Ridge Way have any available units?
3321 Chapel Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 Chapel Ridge Way have?
Some of 3321 Chapel Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Chapel Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Chapel Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Chapel Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 3321 Chapel Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3321 Chapel Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 3321 Chapel Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 3321 Chapel Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 Chapel Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Chapel Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 3321 Chapel Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 3321 Chapel Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3321 Chapel Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Chapel Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 Chapel Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.

