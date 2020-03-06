All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3313 W 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3313 W 5th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3313 W 5th Street

3313 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3313 West 5th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming and completely renovated home with Garage apartment in the Cultural District. One story, nice master with walk-in custom closet, and an en-suite that has a custom shower system. Large kitchen with island that opens up to the family room. Restored original hardwood floors, new roof, tankless water heater, new windows, new pipes and a nest. This house has a unattached guest house included where the 3rd bed and bath are it has a bedroom, kitchen and full bath. A true must-see!! House can't be shown until Jan 2, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 W 5th Street have any available units?
3313 W 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 W 5th Street have?
Some of 3313 W 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 W 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3313 W 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 W 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3313 W 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3313 W 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3313 W 5th Street offers parking.
Does 3313 W 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 W 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 W 5th Street have a pool?
No, 3313 W 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3313 W 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 3313 W 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 W 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 W 5th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University