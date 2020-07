Amenities

Very nice and clean 1 story house at popular area with open plan 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Split master bedroom, Master bath has separated Garden Tub and shower, nice size walk in closet. corner fireplace will warm up living area and dinning room for whole family. open kitchen with a lot of cabinet, breakfast area have window seating, walk in pantry,new painting, walking distance to shopping center, you will enjoy this nice house, House ready move in Nov. 2019