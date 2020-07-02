3309 Gettysburg Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled 3 bed- 2 bath- 76123 - Great 1 story house in popular Meadow Creek South with open plan 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Split master bedroom, Master bath has separated Garden Tub and shower, nice size walk in closet. Living room features corner fireplace will warm up living area and dinning room for whole family. Large home in House shows like a model with tons of upgrades Fresh paint throughout. New flooring, counters and appliances. Lots of storage space. Must see to appreciate. Home is like new with an open floor plan. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools, parks, highways, etc...Gorgeous and move in ready!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5149463)