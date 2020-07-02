All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 16 2019 at 11:55 AM

3309 Gettysburg Lane

3309 Gettysburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Gettysburg Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 3 bed- 2 bath- 76123 - Great 1 story house in popular Meadow Creek South with open plan 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Split master bedroom, Master bath has separated Garden Tub and shower, nice size walk in closet. Living room features corner fireplace will warm up living area and dinning room for whole family. Large home in House shows like a model with tons of upgrades Fresh paint throughout. New flooring, counters and appliances. Lots of storage space. Must see to appreciate. Home is like new with an open floor plan. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools, parks, highways, etc...Gorgeous and move in ready!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5149463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Gettysburg Lane have any available units?
3309 Gettysburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Gettysburg Lane have?
Some of 3309 Gettysburg Lane's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Gettysburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Gettysburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Gettysburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Gettysburg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3309 Gettysburg Lane offer parking?
No, 3309 Gettysburg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3309 Gettysburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Gettysburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Gettysburg Lane have a pool?
No, 3309 Gettysburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Gettysburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 3309 Gettysburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Gettysburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Gettysburg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

