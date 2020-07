Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home that sits on oversized lot in Overton Park. 2 living and 2 dining areas are perfect for entertaining. TANGLEWOOD Elementary! Lots of natural light. Nice size bedrooms. Light and Bright kitchen. Well maintained home. Call now to schedule a time to view this lovely home.