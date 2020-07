Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great house in a great neighborhood. Property is newly remodeled in the South Hills area and is a unique split level ranch style home. You will love the refinished hardwood floors, remodeled bathrooms and a huge master with walk-in closet. New paint throughout. Excellent location near the many restaurants, shopping, walking trails and parks in the Hulen area and very close to TCU.