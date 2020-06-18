All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3304 Forest Creek Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3304 Forest Creek Dr.
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:48 AM

3304 Forest Creek Dr.

3304 Forest Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3304 Forest Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Updated 3-2.5-2 - Don't miss out on this great 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Ft. Worth! The home has been updated with brand new paint All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, while downstairs is perfect for entertaining. The front yard is shaded with trees and the back is very spacious. It is conveniently located by lots of restaurants and shopping locations. Hurry because this one won't last long!

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE3876339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Forest Creek Dr. have any available units?
3304 Forest Creek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3304 Forest Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Forest Creek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Forest Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Forest Creek Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Forest Creek Dr. offer parking?
No, 3304 Forest Creek Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3304 Forest Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Forest Creek Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Forest Creek Dr. have a pool?
No, 3304 Forest Creek Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Forest Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3304 Forest Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Forest Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Forest Creek Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Forest Creek Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3304 Forest Creek Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University