3301 Riverwell Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage guest suite internet access

River Park Area (Bryant Irvin and River Park) - Beautiful one level home in gated community boasts Three bedrooms, Two and One-Half Bathrooms, Three car garage with a lot of built-in storage. The property also offers a guest quarter with a full bathroom, kitchenette plus its own washer and dryer. The light and bright open floor plan has high ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, and a split bedroom arrangement. Close to schools and shopping with easy access to freeways, downtown, and entertainment areas of the city. Call now to schedule your tour of this amazing property!



(RLNE2231684)