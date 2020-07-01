All apartments in Fort Worth
3301 Riverwell Court

Location

3301 Riverwell Court, Fort Worth, TX 76116
River Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
internet access
River Park Area (Bryant Irvin and River Park) - Beautiful one level home in gated community boasts Three bedrooms, Two and One-Half Bathrooms, Three car garage with a lot of built-in storage. The property also offers a guest quarter with a full bathroom, kitchenette plus its own washer and dryer. The light and bright open floor plan has high ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, and a split bedroom arrangement. Close to schools and shopping with easy access to freeways, downtown, and entertainment areas of the city. Call now to schedule your tour of this amazing property!

(RLNE2231684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Riverwell Court have any available units?
3301 Riverwell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Riverwell Court have?
Some of 3301 Riverwell Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Riverwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Riverwell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Riverwell Court pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Riverwell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3301 Riverwell Court offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Riverwell Court offers parking.
Does 3301 Riverwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 Riverwell Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Riverwell Court have a pool?
No, 3301 Riverwell Court does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Riverwell Court have accessible units?
No, 3301 Riverwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Riverwell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Riverwell Court does not have units with dishwashers.

